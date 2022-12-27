India: 2 YouTubers arrested, interrogated after entering Mumbai skyscraper to record stunt video

The Imperial Twin Towers are a pair of 60-storey towers situated in Tardeo, a high-profile area of the city

File photo

By AFP Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 2:13 PM

On Monday, the Mumbai Police arrested two Russian YouTubers who allegedly entered the Imperial Twin Towers — situated in the Tardeo area of Southern Mumbai — to record a stunt video.

They have been identified as Roman Proshin (33) and Maksim Shcherbakow (25). The police have informed the Russian Consulate about it.

The Imperial Twin Towers are a pair of 60-storey towers situated in Tardeo — a high-profile area in southern Mumbai.

"The guard saw them and caught them, and contacted the police. During interrogation, both of them told the police that they had gone up the stairs to the 58th floor of a tower, and were going to come down from outside while performing a stunt, and had to record a video of their stunt," the police said.

The police registered the case after their video went viral on social media. The case has been registered under sections 452 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Police will today produce both the accused in a Girgaon court.

