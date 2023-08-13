India: 18 deaths in 48 hours in Mumbai hospital; investigation to be conducted

Relatives of the deceased allege inefficiency on the part of the administration, adding that there was an insufficient number of doctors

By ANI Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 5:49 PM

As many as 18 deaths were reported in the last 48 hours in a hospital in Mumbai, India. A committee is to be formed to probe if the deceased received the necessary treatment, officials said on Sunday.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital is located in the Kalwa area of Mumbai’s Thane district.

Confirming the news, the hospital administration said that the patients died as some were brought in critical condition from private hospitals, while some were above 80 years of age.

“Since the closure of the civil hospital, all the patients from Thane were brought here. So there is a lack of doctors and medical facilities. The cause of death was different for each patient," Dr Rakesh Barot, Superintendent, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, said.

"Eighteen deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours. Some of the patients who have died were already receiving treatment for various ailments including chronic kidney disease, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, injuries due to road accidents and other reasons. I have briefed the CM (Chief Minister) on these deaths. A committee will be constituted for an impartial investigation into this incident to find out if the patients received optimal treatment," the Municipal Commissioner said.

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said that action will be taken against those who will be found guilty.

"Our sympathies are with the families. If any negligence is found, then action will be taken and also compensation [will be given]," said Kesarkar

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased allege inefficiency on the part of the hospital administration, adding that there was an insufficient number of doctors considering the huge number of patients.

