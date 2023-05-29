India: 16-yr-old girl stabbed multiple times by 20-year-old boyfriend in Delhi, dies

Man who drove into gates of British PM Rishi Sunak's residence, office held on suspicion of dangerous driving
A 16-year-old girl succumbed to injuries after being allegedly stabbed multiple times by her alleged boyfriend here in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Monday, adding that the accused is on the run.
The body of the deceased was found on a street, according to the police.
According to the police, the accused, whom police identified as 20-year-old Sahil, and the deceased, a minor, were in a relationship but they fought on May 28.
During the preliminary probe conducted by the police, it was learnt that she was walking in the street when suddenly a boy confronted her.
The accused stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone leading to her death, police said.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer North), Ravi Kumar Singh, "It was found that she was walking in the street when suddenly one boy intercepted her. He stabbed her multiple times".
On May 28, police said they received information regarding the murder of a girl, adding that a local team reached the spot and started an investigation.
During the local inquiry, police learnt that the accused and the deceased were in a relationship but yesterday they had a quarrel. "Today the deceased was planning to attend the birthday party of her friend's son," police added.
"The accused is absconding and the search is underway to nab him," the official said.
A case under Indian Penal Code section (IPC) 302 (Whoever commits murder shall be punished with death) has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station following a complaint by the father of the deceased, police said.
Meanwhile, Suman Nalwa, PRO Delhi police, Delhi said, "A murder case was reported yesterday in the Shahbad Dairy police station limits. A team has been formed and an investigation is underway. The accused has been identified. We will soon arrest him."
ALSO READ:
Man who drove into gates of British PM Rishi Sunak's residence, office held on suspicion of dangerous driving
India tops the list with 11 million followed by China with 5.8 million, Russia with 1.9 million, Indonesia with 1.8 million, Turkey with 1.3 million and the United States with 1.1 million
It was the first time a Republican had won the Democratic-leaning county in 20 years, and DeSantis did it by winning 62% of the Hispanic vote
The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
53% increase in civilian deaths in 2022 compared to the year prior, with nearly 17,000 civilian deaths recorded across 12 conflicts: Report
Are carrots good? Is blue light bad? Experts weigh in on nine common beliefs
Relations between India and Britain have soured after the documentary
A default, the first in US history, would trigger devastating consequences for the global economy