India: 10 dead, several injured in collision between two buses

By ANI Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 6:54 AM

At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday night, officials have said.

District Magistrate of Ganjam, Dibya Jyoti Parida, said that the injured had been rushed to the MKCG Medical College for treatment.

"Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured," Parida said while speaking to reporters.

