In photos: Thousands rally in Pakistan against Israel's bombing in Gaza

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's main politico-religious party rallied in the capital, Islamabad, Sunday against Israel's bombing of Palestinians in Gaza, accusing the US of "backing the aggressor".
The extreme right party, Jamaat-e-Islami, had announced a march from Islamabad's famous Abpara intersection to the US embassy in the high-security diplomatic enclave.
However, stern action by the authorities the previous night forced the religious party to modify its program and hold the rally in a major street well away from the protected area. Police pulled down the party's encampments on Saturday night, detaining the local leadership and dozens of supporters.
Because of the plan announced and the risk of violence, the US embassy issued an advisory for American citizens living in Islamabad and the surrounding area to “limit unnecessary travel on Sunday.” It advised U.S. citizens to avoid large public gatherings, to exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration and to review personal security plans.
Supporters of the party, including women and children, marched for a couple of kilometres to reach the agreed venue. They held banners and posters with slogans opposing Israel and the United States and in support of the Palestinians.
Another religious party, Jamiat Ulema Islam, held a massive rally in the southwestern city of Quetta, where its leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed solidarity and support for Gazans.
