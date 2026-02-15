Imran Khan's sister says sons spoke to him for 20 minutes after Pakistan Chief Justice order

Imran Khan and his sons have finally spoken to each other, according to Khan's sister Aleema Khanum. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan and ex-cricket star is currently jailed on graft charges.

Khanum said in a post on X, "The Chief Justice of Pakistan had directed that Imran Khan be allowed to speak with his sons. We can confirm that he was able to speak with them for approximately 20 minutes. His sons shared that he was extremely happy to hear their voices after such a long time."

Kasim Khan, the ex-PM's younger son, said earlier that he and his older brother were being denied visas to travel to Pakistan (from the UK, where they live) to see their father.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel

"History will record this injustice," he declared in a post on social media. "We urge human rights bodies, legal institutions and democratic nations to confront this persecution and ensure those responsible face consequences."

Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges, one of dozens of cases he says were made up by the army to keep him out of politics — a charge the military denies.

Khan was diagnosed with a right central retinal vein occlusion, or blockage, according to a February 6 medical report submitted in the court, based on an examination by an ophthalmologist in his prison cell in the city of Rawalpindi.

The medical report said Khan was taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad where doctors carried out a 20-minute procedure in an operating theatre with his consent.

The Supreme Court called a hearing and asked for the report after lawyer Salman Safdar filed a petition last week asking for Khan to have access to his doctor and family.

"We are now awaiting his urgent medical treatment at Shifa International Hospital Islamabad under the supervision of his personal doctors, where specialist doctors must make every possible effort to restore his eyesight," Khanum said on Saturday, February 14.

Khan's family allege that there was a delay in the former PM's treatment and that it caused further damage to his eyesight. Earlier, Khan's younger son Kasim said, "(The issue) is the direct consequence of 922 days of solitary confinement, medical neglect (denied blood tests) and the deliberate denial of proper treatment in jail. The responsibility lies squarely with the regime in power, the Army Chief and the puppets enabling this cruelty."

"We cannot and will not tolerate any further delay, and immediate specialist care is essential to prevent any permanent loss of vision," Khanum said in her post.

(Inputs from Reuters)