Philippine President Marcos accused of drug use by sister, Senator Imee

The senator the statement on Monday during the second day of Iglesia Ni Cristo’s 'Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy' at Quirino Grandstand in Manila

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 4:33 PM

Updated: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 4:40 PM

Senator Imee Marcos accused her brother, Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., of drug use.

She made the statement on Monday (November 17) during the second day of Iglesia Ni Cristo’s “Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy” at Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Speaking before rally attendees, the senator claimed that her family had long been aware of what she described as the President’s “drug problem,” saying the issue dates back to their youth.

“Even when Bongbong and I were young, our whole family already knew the problem he had,” she said in Tagalog. “I knew he was using drugs. The family knew — this is serious.”

She recalled convincing her brother to marry, believing it would bring stability to his life. The senator alleged that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos was involved in drug use as well.

“His addiction worsened because it turns out both husband and wife are using,” she added.