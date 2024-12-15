'I'm so happy': Tears of joy, K-pop on Seoul streets as Yoon impeached

Protesters calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol react after the result of the second martial law impeachment vote outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 14, 2024. – AFP

South Koreans wept and screamed with joy in freezing Seoul on Saturday as parliament voted to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his failed bid to impose martial law.

Inside the ornate seat of South Korea's hard-won democracy, lawmakers voted 204 to 85 to impeach Yoon for his "insurrectionary" push to suspend civilian rule for the first time in more than four decades.

And outside the parliament, where police said at least 200,000 had gathered to call for his removal, K-pop tunes rang out and protesters hooted and hugged each other as his removal was confirmed.

"I'm so happy that it's hard to put into words," Yeo So-yeon, 31, told AFP.

"If it didn't happen tonight, I was planning to come every week anyway. It's meaningful to be present at such a historic, joyful moment," she said.

There were concert vibes as protesters sang "Into the New World" -- a K-pop song that became a protest anthem.

And despite the overwhelming crowd making it almost impossible to move, protesters waved their glow sticks, cheered, danced and jumped along to the music.

They then celebrated with Christmas carols, including "Silent Night".

"The moment the impeachment was officially announced, everyone started crying, including myself," Seong Jeong-lim, 42, said.

"We are the true owners of this country."

"Isn't it amazing that we, the people, have pulled this off together?" Choi Jung-ha, 52, who danced in the street after the vote, told AFP.

Thousands had gathered ahead of the vote in front of the National Assembly, with the sounds of K-pop bangers like Psy's "Gangnam Style" ringing out.

A group of mothers also arranged diaper changing stations and warm tents for young children to play in.

"I want to give them a better future, like any other parent wants," said Kim Ji-woo, pointing to her 18-month-old twins.

"I hope they'll be able to witness history," she added.

Kim Deuk-yun, 58, held a flag that read: "National Weekend Climbers Association".

"I was supposed to go hiking today, as I do every weekend. I really do love hiking," he told AFP.

"But I came here instead to support my fellow citizens."

Jung Yoon, 18, was carrying a flag that read "National Romantic Pirate Corp."

"I made this flag because I love the musical called 'Pirates', and I'm here with my friends who also enjoy musicals," she told AFP.

"Of course, the main reason I'm here is to call for Yoon's impeachment, but it's also wonderful to be with people who share my passions."

Another protester held a sign displaying a sleeping anime character imploring lawmakers to "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol! Let's go back under the blankets."

And Cho Hyun-woo said he had taken the first train in the morning all the way from the southern port city of Busan to participate in the protest.