ICC requires Duterte to attend Sept 7 hearing ahead of crimes against humanity trial

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ordered former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte to personally appear at a status conference in his crimes against humanity case, scheduled for September 7.

Following another waiver of his appearance at the second status conference held on Tuesday, June 23, ICC Trial Chamber III Presiding Judge Joanna Korner directed Duterte to personally appear on the said court date, unless medical issues prevent his attendance.

Judge Korner told Duterte’s new counsel, Peter Haynes, the procedural conference scheduled on that date is likely to be more important. In addition, the judge noted the panel of experts who will examine Duterte’s health condition would have submitted their reports by August 18, while parties and participants would file their observations by August 31.

“And for that, certainly, Mr. Haynes, we would expect Mr. Duterte to be here, unless there's some medical issue,” Korner said.

The 81-year old Duterte is currently detained at the ICC detention centre in The Hague and is facing three counts of crimes against humanity charges for masterminding the bloody anti-drug war campaign as Davao City mayor and Philippine president from 2011 to 2018.

It seems Duterte’s non-appearance strategy would no longer permitted, however, as actual trial nears. Korner said Duterte was only excused on Tuesday because it was “relatively short.”

Duterte had only appeared once before the ICC since his arrest in March 2025, citing deteriorating physical and mental health for his refusal in subsequent hearings.

While Duterte is permitted to skip earlier status conferences, he is mandated to appear in person during the actual trial, which is set to begin on November 30.

Reminders to lawyers

The status conference on Tuesday likewise covered directions on the conduct of the trial proceedings and protocols on handling confidential information related to the case.

Korner also reminded both defense and prosecution counsels to refrain from making any comment about the proceedings outside the courtroom.

The judge complained against critical comments made by Duterte’s first counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, over decisions he deemed unfavourable to his client.

“Some of those comments were his personal view of legal decisions made by the court as a whole, and were, on any showing, wholly inappropriate, the more so when made by counsel in the case,” Korner said, underscoring that all lawyers involved in the case to “be respectful and courteous” to the ICC chamber.

“The appropriate forum for counsel to raise matters is in the courtroom. Trials are not conducted by the court of public opinion, but by this court during the course of the proceedings,” she added.

The next status conference on Duterte’s case is set on July 14, with three more meetings scheduled on Sept. 7, Oct. 13 and Nov. 2 prior to the trial on November 30.