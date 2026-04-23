ICC confirms charges against Philippine ex-president Duterte for crimes against humanity

The International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed on Thursday three charges of crimes against humanity against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte for ordering the anti-illegal drug war that killed tens of thousands while he was Davao City mayor and president of the Southeast Asian country.

The confirmation follows ICC's final rejection of his jurisdiction appeal on Wednesday. The ICC said Duterte will stand trial soon

In a 50-page decision signed today, April 23, the ICC said Duterte committed with his co-perpetrators a common plan or agreement to “neutralise” alleged criminals through violent means including murder. His co-perpetrators include incumbent senators Ronald 'Bato' de la Rosa and Christopher Lawrence 'Bong' Go.

The first count against Duterte were reports of widespread and systematic attacks against Davao City’s population, using police and non-police hit men called the Davao Death Squad (DDS) to kill and commit crimes according to their plan.

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The second and thirds counts allege that as Philippine president, he expanded his killings nationwide through Operation Plan “Double Barrel,” providing personnel and necessary logistical sources such as weapons and cash.

Duterte likewise appointed key personnel to positions crucial for the execution of the crimes, as well as offering financial incentives and promotions to police officers and hit men to kill suspected criminals.

The former strongman also issued public statements authorizing, condoning and encouraging the killing of so-called high-value targets he himself named in several situations.

The ICC cited 75 incidents it investigated, leading to its conclusion the former strongman is criminally responsible for murder in all three counts as indirect co-perpetrator.

“Duterte meant to engage in the charged conduct, and intended, or was aware that violent crimes including murder would be committed in the ordinary course of events as a result of the implementation of the common plan,” the ICC decision reads.

“Duterte was aware that the common plan involved an element of criminality and was aware of the fundamental features of the DDS and the national network which enabled him to exercise control over the charged crimes together with his co-perpetrators,” it adds.