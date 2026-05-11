ICC confirms arrest warrant for Philippine senator over Duterte drug war

Newly elected Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano told reporters that Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, Duterte's one-time police chief, was under the Senate's protection

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 11 May 2026, 5:27 PM
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The International Criminal Court confirmed Monday an arrest warrant against a sitting Philippine senator and former enforcer of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, as he took refuge inside the Senate to avoid capture.

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Newly elected Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano told reporters that Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, Duterte's one-time police chief, was under the Senate's protection "in accordance with our rules and Philippine laws".

The ICC issued a statement confirming that the warrant shown to media by a former lawmaker had been confidentially issued last November and kept under seal.

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