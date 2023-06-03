'I have nothing left': Some India train crash survivors were 'robbed', others escape with serious injuries

They are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Hashemites and Saudi Arabia
Survivors of the Odisha train tragedy would never forget the horrific accident that nearly claimed their lives on Friday.
The nation is mourning the loss of more than 280 lives in the crash. More than 1,000 people were hurt in the incident that jolted the country.
"I have never seen such a horrific incident earlier. I was going to Chennai from Bihar. I have not informed my family yet," one survivor said.
"I was going to Chennai from Bihar. I was in S3. The compartment was derailed after the collision. The management safely rescued us and we have reached Howarah," another said.
A lady from Malda district said her son was killed in the accident. "He was going to Chennai. My son was only 26 years old, and had two children," she said.
Becoming the testimony of the catastrophe, the train's broken windowpanes and damaged seats spoke volumes of the ordeal the survivors went through.
A passenger, who had safely reached West Bengal, recalled the horrifying moments on board the train.
"Many people have been severely injured whereas some were even robbed. We were going to Bihar. I have nothing left with me right now. I have not even told my family about it," the survivor said.
The three-way accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district.
According to the Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office, 17 coaches of the two trains got derailed and were severely damaged.
As per the latest government report, at least 288 people have been killed in the accident and more than 800 have been injured.
Several political leaders have visited the tragedy site so far, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After visiting the site, PM Modi said that directions have been given to probe the train accident, adding that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.
Modi's remarks came during his visit to Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the injured passengers were admitted.
"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," Modi said.
ALSO READ:
They are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Hashemites and Saudi Arabia
Top wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday
According to the country's monitoring agency, the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface
Eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi fiancee with regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands among the guests
The Republican Senator says he will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom
The painful condition isn’t just caused by racket swings, and can sideline you from activity. But a few simple tips can get you back into the game
He was attacked by two robbers while returning from work
He ridiculed his challenger for his loss, saying “bye bye bye, Kemal,” as supporters booed