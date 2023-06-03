'I have nothing left': Some India train crash survivors were 'robbed', others escape with serious injuries

Many of the passengers were still in shock and yet to tell their families that they nearly died in one of the country's worst rail disasters in decades

By ANI Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 7:45 PM

Survivors of the Odisha train tragedy would never forget the horrific accident that nearly claimed their lives on Friday.

The nation is mourning the loss of more than 280 lives in the crash. More than 1,000 people were hurt in the incident that jolted the country.

"I have never seen such a horrific incident earlier. I was going to Chennai from Bihar. I have not informed my family yet," one survivor said.

"I was going to Chennai from Bihar. I was in S3. The compartment was derailed after the collision. The management safely rescued us and we have reached Howarah," another said.

A lady from Malda district said her son was killed in the accident. "He was going to Chennai. My son was only 26 years old, and had two children," she said.

Becoming the testimony of the catastrophe, the train's broken windowpanes and damaged seats spoke volumes of the ordeal the survivors went through.

A passenger, who had safely reached West Bengal, recalled the horrifying moments on board the train.

"Many people have been severely injured whereas some were even robbed. We were going to Bihar. I have nothing left with me right now. I have not even told my family about it," the survivor said.

The three-way accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district.

According to the Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office, 17 coaches of the two trains got derailed and were severely damaged.

As per the latest government report, at least 288 people have been killed in the accident and more than 800 have been injured.

Several political leaders have visited the tragedy site so far, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After visiting the site, PM Modi said that directions have been given to probe the train accident, adding that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

Modi's remarks came during his visit to Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the injured passengers were admitted.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," Modi said.

