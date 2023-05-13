'I had promised...will deliver state into party's fold,' DK Shivakumar breaks down, thanks Sonia Gandhi

The former state deputy chief minister launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues during the previous BJP regime
An emotional Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar broke down on Saturday as his party looked poised towards forming the next government in the State. He also recalled his stint in jail in 2019.
Shivakumar thanked the party cadre and workers for the results.
"I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in jail...when BJP people put me in jail," Shivakumar who was almost choking with emotion said.
Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Congress Pradesh Committee (KPCC) chief said: "I credit my cadre and all my party leaders, they worked hard. People have lent faith in us, they supported us. It is a collective leadership and we jointly worked. I said in the beginning, joining the party is beginning...the day I took the oath, thinking together is progress, and working together is success."
Shivakumar recalled his time in jail in the year 2019 for over 50 days in ED custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
"I had promised Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver the state to their fold. When these BJP people put me in jail, I remember Sonia Gandhi came to meet me there. Such is the faith the party, the Gandhi family and the whole country bestowed on me," he said.
Shivakumar said that he will again address the media and party workers after some time.
"I thank all the MLAs in the state, including Siddaramaiah. Every leader who worked from block to the booth level, including my AICC leaders and general secretaries. I have a lot of things to tell, but I will come later and meet you all at Bharat Jodo Bhavan," the senior Congress leader said.
The former state deputy chief minister launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues during the previous BJP regime
WHO chief makes the declaration based on the recommendation of the organisation's emergency committee
Since the tremor was recorded offshore, authorities looked into tsunami threat
The result for the three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will be announced on Saturday
The controversial multilingual film starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday
Congress leader announces five-day, 125km 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from May 11 over 'corruption' and cases of leaking of papers for state government recruitment exams
As authorities in Kerala conduct a probe into the tragedy, details emerge about how the owner of the boat had violated regulations to run his business
According to the platform's policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity