'I had promised...will deliver state into party's fold,' DK Shivakumar breaks down, thanks Sonia Gandhi

Karnataka Congress president recalls his time in jail in 2019 in connection with an alleged money laundering case

KPCC president D K Shivakumar with brother D K Suresh shows victory after party's decisive lead in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo: PTI

By ANI Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 2:38 PM

An emotional Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar broke down on Saturday as his party looked poised towards forming the next government in the State. He also recalled his stint in jail in 2019.

Shivakumar thanked the party cadre and workers for the results.

"I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in jail...when BJP people put me in jail," Shivakumar who was almost choking with emotion said.

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Congress Pradesh Committee (KPCC) chief said: "I credit my cadre and all my party leaders, they worked hard. People have lent faith in us, they supported us. It is a collective leadership and we jointly worked. I said in the beginning, joining the party is beginning...the day I took the oath, thinking together is progress, and working together is success."

Shivakumar recalled his time in jail in the year 2019 for over 50 days in ED custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

"I had promised Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver the state to their fold. When these BJP people put me in jail, I remember Sonia Gandhi came to meet me there. Such is the faith the party, the Gandhi family and the whole country bestowed on me," he said.

Shivakumar said that he will again address the media and party workers after some time.

"I thank all the MLAs in the state, including Siddaramaiah. Every leader who worked from block to the booth level, including my AICC leaders and general secretaries. I have a lot of things to tell, but I will come later and meet you all at Bharat Jodo Bhavan," the senior Congress leader said.