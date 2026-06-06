'Cockroaches never fear': Scores of Indian students angered by exam leaks take to streets

Hundreds of young students gathered in New Delhi on Saturday for the first street protest by the satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party' over alleged irregularities in recent major examinations.

Carrying paper cockroach masks and pamphlets, the protesters called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who has faced criticism over the irregularities, including question paper leaks and technical glitches.

"We want accountability from the government," Utkarsh Raj, a medical college aspirant, told AFP at the protest site, which was watched closely by police officers in riot gear.

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"How is it that exam papers get leaked in this country? How is this right?" added Raj, 16.

Protesters were led by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Boston University graduate who arrived in New Delhi from the United States on Saturday.

His parody party — "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP), a play on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — has won millions of followers on social media since its launch last month.

"The youth of the country will no longer fear anyone, they will fight," Dipke, a former political communications strategist for the opposition Aam Aadmi Party, told supporters at the rally.

"Cockroaches don't ever fear, they never die either," said Dipke, as others shouted in unison.

The movement emerged after India's Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly likened young people who criticised the government to "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing, sparking outrage among the youth. Kant later said his comments were taken out of context.

CJP's popularity has soared, using the slogan "a political front for the youth, by the youth, for the youth".

'No credibility'

Protesters said young people were justifiably angry.

"India deserves better administration of such crucial exams by the government," said 20-year-old Sarthak, who gave only one name.

Last month, authorities scrapped the nationwide medical college entrance exam after investigators uncovered a question paper leak.

Indian media reported suicides of teenagers following the fiasco over the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Neet), one of the country's most competitive exams.

That came on top of another scandal related to online marking system in tests taken by nearly two million high school students.

"Young people have to give these exams and they can't have a situation where these exam systems have no credibility left," said Sapan Gyan, 52, who accompanied his sons to the protest.

The CJP's Instagram handle has over 22 million followers — more than double the BJP's nine million followers on the same site, as well as the main opposition Congress Party's 13 million.

Despite rapid economic growth, millions of people in the world's most populous nation still struggle to find stable and well-paying jobs, fuelling discontent among the youth.

Youth unemployment in the country, typically covering people aged 15 to 24, was estimated at around 16 percent, according to the International Labour Organisation.

In recent years, some of India's neighbours including Bangladesh and Nepal have witnessed youth-led movements against perceived corruption and political apathy that toppled incumbent governments.