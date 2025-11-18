Sole Indian survivor lost parents in Saudi bus crash: How did he escape oil-tanker collision?

A bus crash in Saudi Arabia claimed the lives of 45 people, with mostly Indian pilgrims on board. One sole survivor remained, and is now undergoing treatment in a Saudi hospital, according to Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

The survivor has been identified as 24-year-old Mohd Abdul Shoiab from Hyderabad. He was reportedly seated next to the driver when the crash occurred.

Some Indian media reports said he broke open a window and jumped to safety. The survivor lost his parents in the bus crash, a relative told Indian media.

The tragic accident also led to the death of 3 generations of one family, with 18 killed, including 9 children. After the crash, helplines were created in Telengana and by the Indian mission in Jeddah to assist families of the victims. The victims have since been identified; 28 were female, and 17 were male.

Saudi traffic authority said on Monday that it was investigating the bus collision in Medinah, and that legal procedures were being completed.

After holding discussions with the family members of the deceased, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office decided that the bodies will be given last rites in accordance with religious traditions.

Arrangements are underway to take two members from each affected family to Saudi Arabia for this purpose. Indian authorities are in contact with Saudi officials.