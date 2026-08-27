How a UAE restaurant group kept growing despite the regional conflict

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Six months ago, the US-Israel-Iran war erupted. When uncertainty hit businesses across the UAE, Filipino expatriate Rolly Brucales had a choice: Put his expansion plans on hold or continue preparing for what would come next.

For the managing director and co-owner of Dubai-based OTH (Off the Hook) Group, the first priority was not opening more restaurants; it was protecting his employees and keeping the business running.

"My first priority was not expansion, it was protecting our people, safeguarding our operations, and ensuring business continuity," Brucales told Khaleej Times in an interview.

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But after reviewing the group's finances, demand and long term plans, the company decided not to stop expansion completely.

"I have always believed that every crisis presents two choices: retreat or prepare for the future," he said.

OTH Group instead chose what Brucales described as "measured expansion", moving ahead only with projects that made financial sense, which led him to launching a Japanese concept restaurant.

Keeping ingredients on the menu

The regional conflict also created challenges beyond customer demand. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes, faced major disruption during the conflict. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly called for the waterway to be reopened, while restaurant operators in Dubai have also reported higher costs and difficulties sourcing some imported ingredients.

For OTH Group, that meant changing the way it sourced its ingredients. Rather than depending on one supplier or country, Brucales said the company expanded its network of suppliers, monitored stock more closely and kept extra supplies of important ingredients.

"Our goal was simple: our guests should never experience a decline in quality despite global challenges," he said.

Expansion without rushing

Brucales said every new investment was tested against different economic scenarios before the company moved ahead.

The group also focused on maintaining cash flow, controlling operating costs and avoiding unnecessary debt.

"Expansion was phased rather than aggressive, allowing each branch to stabilise before moving to the next project," he said.

The uncertainty also pushed the company to focus more on customers living in the UAE instead of depending heavily on tourists.

Brucales said the group strengthened its relationships with residents, loyal customers and corporate partners while also finding opportunities to secure better locations and build stronger relationships with landlords and suppliers.

Protecting more than 150 jobs

For Brucales, keeping the business moving also meant protecting the people behind it.

OTH Group continued training and developing its employees while trying to maintain stability for more than 150 staff members.

"During uncertain times, leadership is measured by how well you take care of your people," he said.

"Maintaining stability for more than 150 employees was not only a business decision, it was a responsibility."

Looking back at the experience, Brucales said it changed how the group thinks about future challenges.

"The greatest lesson is that resilience is built before a crisis, not during one," he said.