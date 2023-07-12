House fire kills 4 adults and 6 children in Pakistan, rescuers and police say

A fire swept through a house in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore before dawn Wednesday, killing six children and four adults mostly of the same family, police and rescue officials said.
Two women, two men and six children between 6 and 16 years old lost their lives, deputy inspector-general of police in Lahore, Ali Nasir, said.
He said the cause was not immediately clear, but police investigators suspect an electrical short-circuit started the fire in the crowded Bhati Gate residential area.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of life.
Smoke detectors and other technology that can improve fire safety in residential buildings are not often used in Pakistan, and fires at homes and other public spaces like shopping malls are common.
Many people avoid physical activity because they see themselves as clumsy — but, with practice, there are ways to fix that
Putin had invited 35 people to the three-hour meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit field commanders
Due to the blaze, thick smoke entered the aircraft cabin, and the fuselage and at least one door suffered damage from the intense heat
Videos have surfaced on TikTok that show people jumping from the rear of a boat and into the turbulent water as part of the dangerous challenge
Lawmakers and experts raise caution as Prime becomes an obsession among the followers of the YouTube star
Financial experts recommend you don’t agree to take a trip until you are honest with yourself about what you can and cannot afford