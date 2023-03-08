Holi 2023: From Katrina Kaif to newlyweds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra; how your favourite Bollywood stars rang in the festival this year

From smearing loved ones with colours, to enjoying Holi delicacies, those celebrating the grand festival have plenty to choose from to light up the day

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 12:29 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 1:09 PM

Holi is officially here, with residents all over the UAE, India and the world celebrating the immensely popular festival of colours – which also signifies the triumph of good over evil – with friends and family.

From smearing loved ones with fistfuls of brilliantly coloured powder, to playing with water guns and water-filled balloons, to singing, dancing, and enjoying Holi delicacies – those celebrating the grand festival have plenty to choose from to light up the day.

Just like every year, Bollywood celebrities are also ringing in Holi with their loved ones.

Take a look at how your favourite celebrities decided to ring in the glorious festival this year:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The adorable couple rang in the festival of colours with their family, sharing a series of touching snaps showing the couple and their loved ones covered with colour. "Happy Holi", Kaif captioned the post, treating fans to a shot of her with her arms around her husband.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The newlyweds offered a sneak peek into their first Holi celebration as a married couple by sharing unseen pictures from their Haldi ceremony. A heartfelt photo posted to Advani's instagram showed the actress lovingly smearing Haldi, a tumeric paste, across her now-husband's cheek.

"Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours ," Advani captioned the post. The two were married in an adorable, intimate ceremony last month, with a stunning video from the affair in Jaisalmer set to popular track "Ranjha" quickly going viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor

"Love you Insta fam!", the doting mother of two captioned a touching snap of her and her two sons soaked in colour and water, perched upon the terrace of their building. "Can't wait for the nap we're going to take post this fab Holi session!".

"Miss you Saifu", Kapoor Khan added, referring to her husband Saif Ali Khan. Fans flooded the comments praising, with many remarking that her elder son Taimur looks like ollywood legend Raj Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor's grandfather.

Salman Khan

Despite being busy shooting for his much-anticipated next "Tiger 3", the Bollywood superstar still took a moment to wish fans a "very Happy Holi" from his farmhouse. Dressed in a simple olive-green T-shirt and a hat, the star peers pensively into the distance in the image as he extends the greetings to his whopping 59 million followers.

Ananya Panday

'Don't mind, it's Holi!' the young actress captioned a picture of herself dressed in a sunny-yellow outfit, with pink powder smeared across her face. The vibrant look appears to be a look from her upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Dream Girl 2".

Anushka Sharma

The actress took an unconventional approach to Holi pictures this year, choosing instead to mark the day with a heartwarming tribute to a special "little old man" – her guru, Neem Karoli Baba.

“Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my guru, Neem Karoli Baba", Sharma captioned a snap of her holding Baba's arm. "From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was (and is) nothing in him that wasn't love.

I have to talk about my guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I'm not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It's called "the human race."

Maharaj-ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we're all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins.”

Fans flooded the comments' sections with greetings nonetheless, wishing the actress and her family a very Happy Holi.

Kartik Aaryan

Fan favourite Kartik Aaryan took the festival of colours international this year, celebrating at an event in Dallas. A striking video shared by the actor to his social media shows Aaryan atop a stage as bursts of colour streak against the sky and thousands of fans cheer him on.

"My first time in America", Aaryan captioned the video. "Just unreal; unbelievable. Thank you Dallas for so much love! This Holi will always remain close to my heart."

ALSO READ: