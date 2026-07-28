Over 7,000 diagnosed with HIV in Karnataka: Colleges to hold health camps for testing

The Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and Collegiate Education Department have said that they will conduct Integrated Health Camps (IHC) for HIV testing and counselling for students in all engineering and degree colleges.

This follows a report of the Sankalak-Status of National AIDS & STD Response 2024 of National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), which ranks Karnataka third in the country in the number of HIV infected people. The state has 260,000 HIV positive people, and 205,000 of them get antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment.

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KSAPS said the infection is spreading rapidly among youth between the ages of 18 and 35. The number of infected people shot up sharply to 66,600 in 2025-26 from 44,500 in 2023-24. More than 7,000 people aged 18 to 25 have been diagnosed with HIV.

The KSAPS has urged VTU and Collegiate Education Department to let it conduct the IHC for HIV testing and counselling in all government, aided and private colleges and engineering colleges in the state.