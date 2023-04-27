'Her comments are insensitive': Top wrestlers express frustration with PT Usha's words amid protests

Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat on Thursday expressed her frustration with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha's comments on the wrestler's protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.
PT Usha said on Thursday that the wrestlers should have approached the IOA earlier, instead of going out in the streets against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who the wrestlers accused of sexual harassment and mismanagement of athletes.
"Indian Olympic Association (IOA) [has] a committee for sexual harassment; instead of going to the streets, they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier, but they did not come to IOA. It is not good for sports... they should also have some discipline," said Usha to the media.
Wrestlers have expressed disappointment with Usha's comments.
"Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) is not listening to other women athletes. We have followed her since childhood and [were] inspired by her. Where is indiscipline here? We are sitting here peacefully.." Sakshi Malik told mediapersons.
Vinesh Phogat, CWG and World Championships medalist, also called Usha's comments "insensitive".
"We live as per the constitution and are independent citizens. We can go anywhere. If we are sitting out in the streets, there must be some reason... [the] reason that nobody listened to us, be it IOA or Sports Ministry. I even called her, but she did not pick up my phone," he said.
Bajrang Punia, the Olympic medalist, also said, "You feel sad when she says these things because she is the IOA Chief and a woman herself. She cried for her academy in front of the media. She wants us to approach IOA, but we went there three months back, [and] no justice was given."
Ace Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.
Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra also supported the wrestlers in their protest with a poignant tweet on Wednesday.
"As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Bindra tweeted.
ALSO READ:
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021
New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO
The second batch of 121 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft
Music streaming company beats estimates to reach 515 monthly active users in first quarter this year, helped by expansion into more markets
Officials said airport authorities and hospitals have been alerted to watch out for more monkeypox cases
Digital Services Act requires the companies to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct by August