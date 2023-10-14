Helicopter crashes in Nepal's Solukhumbu

The helicopter crashed on its way to take tourists while approaching land

By ANI Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 8:26 AM

One pilot has been injured after a helicopter crashed in the Lobuche region of Nepal's Solukhumbu district on Saturday.

Gyanendra Bhul, Information officer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, has confirmed the crash.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Gyanendra Bhul said, "The helicopter with the call sign 9N-NJ of Manag Air crashed at around 7am in the morning en route to Solukhumbu to take the tourists. It crashed while approaching land."

The sole occupant, Captain Prakash Sedhai, sustained only minor injuries in the incident. He is being flown to Kathmandu in another helicopter, officials said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this year in February, 72 people including four crew members lost their lives when a Yeti Airlines aircraft ATR-72 crashed in Nepal's Pokhara.

The twin-engine ATR 72-500 aircraft plummeted into a gorge as it was approaching Pokhara International Airport in the Himalayan foothills. The crash site is about 1.6 km from the runway at an elevation of about 820 metres (2,700 feet).

ALSO READ: