Heat kills 16 in South Korea this summer: Interior ministry

South Korea's heat record has been broken three times over the past week, with the latest all-time high set at 42.5ºC in the city of Yangsan on Sunday

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 4 Aug 2026, 9:38 AM
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South Korea's summer heat has killed 16 people so far this year, the interior ministry said Tuesday, as the nation swelters in a wave of searing weather.

Between May 15 and and August 2 a total of 2,025 people have suffered heat-related illnesses, of which 16 people have died, a ministry statement said.

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South Korea's heat record has been broken three times over the past week, with the latest all-time high set at 42.5ºC in the city of Yangsan on Sunday.

The whole of Seoul was under the highest-level "severe heatwave warning" alert Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to soar again close to 40C.

"Extreme, life-threatening heat is forecast," the weather agency said in a statement Tuesday.

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