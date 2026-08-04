Heat kills 16 in South Korea this summer: Interior ministry

South Korea's summer heat has killed 16 people so far this year, the interior ministry said Tuesday, as the nation swelters in a wave of searing weather.

Between May 15 and and August 2 a total of 2,025 people have suffered heat-related illnesses, of which 16 people have died, a ministry statement said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

South Korea's heat record has been broken three times over the past week, with the latest all-time high set at 42.5ºC in the city of Yangsan on Sunday.

The whole of Seoul was under the highest-level "severe heatwave warning" alert Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to soar again close to 40C.

"Extreme, life-threatening heat is forecast," the weather agency said in a statement Tuesday.