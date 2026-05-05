Hantavirus outbreak: 38 Filipino crew on quarantined ship stay healthy, says official

The 38 Filipino seafarers aboard the quarantined cruise ship MV Hondius remain healthy, an official from the Philippine Department of Health (DoH) confirmed on Tuesday, following the hantavirus outbreak that affected people on the ship stuck off Cape Verde.

DoH undersecretary Albert Domingo also assured the public that there are no recorded cases of Hantavirus in the Philippines and confirmed that the risk to the general public in the Philippines remains extremely low.

"The good news is that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Health Regulations, no illnesses have been reported (in the Philippines). We have not received any adverse reports so far, and we remain in close coordination with them," Domingo said on Philippine radio program Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Domingo described Hantavirus as not a new condition, explaining: "It is a rare disease contracted only through close contact with the droppings or urine of rodents infected with the virus. Currently, there are no recorded cases of Hantavirus in the Philippines)."

Domingo said historical reports from as far back as 1992 are being reviewed, and there has been no recent confirmation of the virus on Philippine shores.

The Filipino official added symptoms of Hantavirus often mimic other common diseases such as leptospirosis and dengue, including fever and body aches.

While the responsibility for repatriation lies with the cruise ship operator, Domingo assured that the government is monitoring their status, assuring: "The vessel is currently stationary and strictly following international quarantine protocols."

"There is no cause for alarm. We reiterate that our greater concern (in the Philippines) lies in the high prevalence of tuberculosis and the rapid transmission rate of human immunodeficiency virus," Domingo underscored.

Three fatalities

Meanwhile, WHO reported three people have died following the outbreak. "As of 4 May 2026, seven cases (two laboratory confirmed cases of hantavirus and five suspected cases) have been identified, including three deaths, one critically ill patient and three individuals reporting mild symptoms," WHO said in a statement, adding: three are no longer on the ship and four remain on board.

(With inputs from AFP and PNA)