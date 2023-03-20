Haj 2023: India announces 25 airports as embarkation points; full list revealed

The new departure points have been added to ensure ease of travel for those commencing the holy pilgrimage

By WAM Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM

India has approved four new embarkation points for pilgrims for Hajj 2023 – two of them in Kerala state.

Kerla's residents can choose from Cannur and Calicut in the Malabar area of the state to embark.

The Gulf region is home to millions of expatriates from Kerala, and the new embarkation points are likely to come as a great relief for them when their families and relatives go to Hajj from this year on.

Two other airports newly approved for Hajj pilgrims include Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala in Tripura.

“The final number of embarkation points will be subject to a minimum number of passengers opting for an airport and the feasibility of setting up of the related infrastructure,” India’s Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, told Parliament. “Pilgrims have been given options to travel from 25 embarkation points for Hajj 2023.”

She added that during interactive sessions with stakeholders, including the Hajj Committees in states, demands for more embarkation points were received. After taking into account all the feedback, new airports for Hajj departures were added to reduce the difficulties pilgrims face with fewer embarkation points.

Here is the full list of airports that will serve as embarkation points:

Srinagar

Ranchi

Gaya

Guwahati

Indore

Bhopal

Mangalore

Goa

Aurangabad

Varanasi

Jaipur

Nagpur

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Cochin

Chennai

Ahmadabad

Lucknow

Kannur

Vijayawada

Agartala

Calicut

