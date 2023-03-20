Haj 2023: India announces 25 airports as embarkation points; full list revealed

Meta confirmed it restored former US President's accounts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms on February 9 after it and Youtube had banned the leader following his supporters storming the US Capitol on January 2021
India has approved four new embarkation points for pilgrims for Hajj 2023 – two of them in Kerala state.
Kerla's residents can choose from Cannur and Calicut in the Malabar area of the state to embark.
The Gulf region is home to millions of expatriates from Kerala, and the new embarkation points are likely to come as a great relief for them when their families and relatives go to Hajj from this year on.
Two other airports newly approved for Hajj pilgrims include Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala in Tripura.
“The final number of embarkation points will be subject to a minimum number of passengers opting for an airport and the feasibility of setting up of the related infrastructure,” India’s Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, told Parliament. “Pilgrims have been given options to travel from 25 embarkation points for Hajj 2023.”
She added that during interactive sessions with stakeholders, including the Hajj Committees in states, demands for more embarkation points were received. After taking into account all the feedback, new airports for Hajj departures were added to reduce the difficulties pilgrims face with fewer embarkation points.
Here is the full list of airports that will serve as embarkation points:
ALSO READ:
Meta confirmed it restored former US President's accounts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms on February 9 after it and Youtube had banned the leader following his supporters storming the US Capitol on January 2021
What are the cases and controversies that could land these three influential personalities behind bars?
TV footage shows the attacker entering the popular Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz
The country is still reeling from massive twin earthquakes last month that left over 48,000 dead
Considered ‘a court of last resort’, the ICC investigates and tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community — from genocide and war crimes to crimes against humanity
The court accused him being responsible for committing war crimes
The pair will talk about "strategic cooperation", according to a near-simultaneous statement from the Kremlin
A crowd of thousands gathered in front of the parliament in the historic Place de la Concorde in central Paris, watched over by riot police