H1B visa holders don't need to rush back, new rules apply to fresh applicants: US official

The $100,000 fee is only for new and not existing holders, a senior US administration official told ANI

Published: Sat 20 Sept 2025, 9:13 PM

There's significant relief for existing H-1B visa holders, a senior US Administration official clarified on Friday (local time) that the $100,000 annual fee targets new H-1B visa petitions, not existing holders or renewals.

According to the official, individuals currently holding H-1B visas, including those visiting India or abroad, don't need to rush back to the US before Sunday or pay the steep $100,000 fee.

"Those who are visiting or leaving the country, or visiting India, don't need to rush back before Sunday or pay the $100,000 fee. $100,000 is only for new and not current existing holders," the official told ANI.

With 71-72% of H-1B visas going to Indians, the move has sparked concerns about its effects on Indian tech professionals and remittances.

The government has advised all its Missions/ Posts to extend all possible help to Indian nationals who are travelling back to the US in the next 24 hours or so.

The government said on Saturday that the full implications of the US decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications are being studied by all concerned, including the Indian industry, and that the measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families.

In a statement regarding restrictions to the US H1B visa programme, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said the industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.

"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program," the statement said.

"Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," it added.

The statement said that skilled talent mobility has contributed to innovation and wealth creation in the United States and India, and policymakers will assess recent steps.

"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taken into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," it said.