Gunshots rock Philippine Senate amid ICC arrest for Senator dela Rosa

Multiple gunshots were fired inside the Philippine Senate premises on Wednesday night amid rumors that a Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa is about to be arrested in connection with an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest order.

A Reuters report said, based on eyewitnesses inside the government building, at least five gunshots were heard.

Newly-installed Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano reportedly said: "Turn off lights, stay low, if there are active shooters follow protocol."

It was not clear who fired the shots, but reporters scampered outside the building.

Immediately prior to the gunshots, Senate security forces were seen donning bullet proof vests and were carrying assault rifles. The contingent of Philippine Marines providing perimeter security around the compound were also seen entering the building.

(This is a developing story, more details to follow)