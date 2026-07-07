Gunmen kill 9 police officers near dam project in southwest Pakistan: Officials

According to officials, others are missing after the attack on a checkpost in the South Asian country's restive southwestern Balochistan province

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 10:53 AM
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Gunmen killed nine police officers, and others are missing, following an attack on a checkpost at a dam project in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Tuesday.

"Nine policemen are dead and many are missing after an attack on a checkpost that was guarding the Mangi Dam project," Abdul Qudoos, a senior district official, told AFP, with the provincial government confirming the toll.

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