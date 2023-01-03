Gunmen kill 2 Pakistani officers outside roadside restaurant

Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports
A gunman shot and killed two intelligence officers in an attack outside a roadside restaurant in eastern Pakistan on Tuesday before fleeing, police and security officials said.
Murtaza Bhatti, a senior police officer in the Punjab province district of Khanewal, said the attack happened when the two officers were parking their vehicle.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack on the officers, who were known for arresting Pakistani Taliban and other militants. They were also known for their expertise in investigating and solving complicated cases, including gun and bomb attacks in the country.
Officials said one of the slain officers was the director of the provincial counter-terrorism department, which has played a key role in arresting Pakistani Taliban. The group has stepped up attacks on security forces in recent months after unilaterally ending a months-long cease-fire with the Pakistan government in November.
The Pakistani Taliban are separate but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021 after US and Nato troops withdrew after 20 years.
Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports
The New Year's Day firing came from the Yongseong area of the capital Pyongyang and landed in the East Sea
Russia hands over 140 Ukrainian service personnel while 82 captured soldiers were freed by Ukraine
Body of German pope to lie in state from Monday so that the faithful can pay their respects
Benedict was the first pope in 600 years to resign; he had become increasingly frail during his almost 10 years of retirement
The country is one of the first in the world to enter the new year
Social media post shows one of them hanging from a tree
The attack began with explosive devices that went off as the buses drove by, and then the group's militants shot at them, says director of human rights group