Gunman dressed as lawyer shoots dead notorious Indian gangster inside court

The murder took place when 48-year-old Sanjiv Jeeva was brought to a court in Lucknow city in Uttar Pradesh state for a hearing

By Web Report Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:52 AM

An Indian gangster has been shot dead by a gunman dressed as a lawyer in a court in the capital city of northern Uttar Pradesh state, according to Indian media.

The chilling murder took place on Wednesday when the 48-year-old Sanjiv Jeeva, also known as Sanjiv Maheshwari, was being brought to a local court in the Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow city for a hearing.

Witnesses said the assailant fired around five to six rounds at Sanjiv Jeeva. He was rushed a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, according to a report in The Times of India.

Forensic team at Lucknow Civil Court where gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead today.

In one of the videos of the incident, which has been shared widely on the Internet, Sanjiv Jeeva can be seen lying on the floor as lawyers and policemen gather around. The person was said to be an associate of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, The Times of India reported.

Two police constables and a girl, too, were injured in the firing at the court. The assailant, identified as Angad Yadav (also known as Vijay), was caught by lawyers in the courtroom. He has several criminal cases lodged against him in the Jaunpur district of the state, reported The Free Press Journal.

One criminal named Sanjeev Jeeva was shot today. Two police officials who brought him also sustained injuries. A child was also injured and admitted to trauma centre: Upendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Lucknow

Sanjiv Jeeva operated a criminal gang in western Uttar Pradesh and had at least 50 criminal cases against him in the state.

In April, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range when they were being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The shooting was caught on camera as the two were speaking to the media while going for the medical examination.