Gunman dressed as lawyer shoots dead notorious Indian gangster inside court

Former prime minister's name and image are not being aired in TV channels and news websites stopped mentioning him
An Indian gangster has been shot dead by a gunman dressed as a lawyer in a court in the capital city of northern Uttar Pradesh state, according to Indian media.
The chilling murder took place on Wednesday when the 48-year-old Sanjiv Jeeva, also known as Sanjiv Maheshwari, was being brought to a local court in the Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow city for a hearing.
Witnesses said the assailant fired around five to six rounds at Sanjiv Jeeva. He was rushed a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, according to a report in The Times of India.
In one of the videos of the incident, which has been shared widely on the Internet, Sanjiv Jeeva can be seen lying on the floor as lawyers and policemen gather around. The person was said to be an associate of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, The Times of India reported.
Two police constables and a girl, too, were injured in the firing at the court. The assailant, identified as Angad Yadav (also known as Vijay), was caught by lawyers in the courtroom. He has several criminal cases lodged against him in the Jaunpur district of the state, reported The Free Press Journal.
Sanjiv Jeeva operated a criminal gang in western Uttar Pradesh and had at least 50 criminal cases against him in the state.
In April, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range when they were being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The shooting was caught on camera as the two were speaking to the media while going for the medical examination.
Former prime minister's name and image are not being aired in TV channels and news websites stopped mentioning him
He will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa on Wednesday
Kathleen Folbigg, who spent 20 years behind bars, was convicted in 2003 of murdering three of her children, and the manslaughter of a fourth
1,800 people have been killed and 1.2 million displaced since the conflict started in Sudan, with more than 425,000 fleeing abroad
A 25-year-old woman dies in the incident after an altercation during the event to mark four years since the fatal crash
Biochar could potentially be used to capture 2.6 billion of the 40 billion tonnes of CO2 currently produced by humanity each year, reveals UN report
Their vessel broke down near the coast of Libya and the sailors were taken into captivity by a local militia
Deputy director of the national museum urges combatants to protect the nation's heritage, including ancient mummies