Google Pay rolls out support for RuPay credit cards on UPI for Indian users

Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
Tapping into the growing popularity of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Google Pay in conjunction with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday announced the capability for users to make UPI payments with RuPay credit cards.
With this development, users can link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay to seamlessly pay at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.
This feature is now available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India. More banks will follow suit shortly.
To activate, users need to add the RuPay credit card to Google Pay. Users can tap on the "RuPay credit card on UPI" option in their profile and select the bank which issued their RuPay credit card.
Thereafter, users will need to set a unique UPI PIN by entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry, and then entering the OTP from their bank. The statement from Google said users are ready to pay merchants on UPI with their RuPay credit card. "They will enter the set UPI PIN, the same way they do for other UPI transactions," it added.
Sharath Bulusu, director of product management from Google, said: "Google Pay is a partner to India's financial ecosystem — enabling millions of users to safely and conveniently make digital payments every day... This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country."
Nalin Bansal, chief relationship management and Key Initiatives, Corporate Business from NPCI, said: "The integration of RuPay Credit Card on UPI delivers a remarkable user experience seamlessly combining the convenience of UPI with the benefits of RuPay Credit Card."
Bansal said: "We believe this service will mature to provide access to digital credit on demand and consumers will be able to make payments by taking benefit of the inherent security and availability of UPI network across both offline and online platforms."
In recent years, India has witnessed a huge rise in the number of transactions made through UPI. NPCI reported a massive jump in monthly transaction count as the UPI transactions touched 8.7 billion in March 2023. To further bolster growth of digital payments in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed linking of RuPay credit cards to the UPI platform in June 2022.
Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
The cyclone had left at least 800,000 people in Myanmar in need of emergency food aid and other assistance
The former Italian Prime Minister was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelensky would attend the summit
Despite the dangers, the frontier's farmland offers some of the only areas in the densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping
Covid-19 has wreaked global devastation and officially killed nearly seven million people, with the true figure believed to be closer to 20 million
The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles), the US Geological Service said