  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Google to spend $15 billion on AI data centre in biggest India investment

Microsoft and Amazon have already poured billions into building data centres in India, a critical growth market where nearly a billion users access the internet

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 4:05 PM

Top Stories

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

Dubai court calls out NMC founder's ‘incredible parade of lies’, BR Shetty to pay Dh168.7m

Dubai court calls out NMC founder's ‘incredible parade of lies’, BR Shetty to pay Dh168.7m

Dubai: Robotaxis on Sheikh Zayed Road by March 2026, says RTA official

Dubai: Robotaxis on Sheikh Zayed Road by March 2026, says RTA official

Google said on Tuesday it would invest $15 billion over five years to set up an artificial intelligence data centre in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, its biggest ever investment in the world's most populous nation.

The US tech giant's plan comes amid a tense diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Washington over tariffs and a stalled trade deal, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged a boycott of foreign goods.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE President creates new authority to secure buildings against fire, issue hazard alerts

thumb-image

Gitex 2025: 300MW data centre to be operational next year as part of UAE-US AI campus

thumb-image

UAE: Newcomer Sahher Bambba on Aryan Khan, SRK, life after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

thumb-image

HONOR marks a remarkable presence at GITEX Global 2025, highlighting its leadership in human-centric AI technology

thumb-image

UAE's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque turns pink: Over 1,000 run for breast cancer awareness

 

Indian infotech and finance ministers attended the New Delhi event at which Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the data centre in Andhra Pradesh would be the company's "largest AI hub" outside the United States.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"This long-term vision we have is to accelerate India's own AI mission," Kurian said.

Google has committed to spending about $85 billion this year to build out data centre capacity as big tech companies invest heavily to build new infrastructure in their competition to meet booming demand for AI services.

The data centre campus in the port city of Visakhapatnam will have an initial capacity of 1 Gigawatt.

US-India tensions

US-based multinationals face growing boycott calls in India, as business executives and Modi supporters have stoked anti-American sentiment to protest against the tariff of 50% on imported Indian goods.

"This initiative creates substantial economic and societal opportunities for both India and the United States," Google said in a statement, without referring to the tariffs.

In recent weeks, Indian officials have privately met many executives of US companies to say they are committed to providing an easy business environment despite the discontent over US tariffs, two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Billion internet users

Microsoft and Amazon have already poured billions into building data centres in India, a critical growth market where nearly a billion users access the internet.

Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have also unveiled investments in building capacity for data centres.

Adani Group and India's Airtel have partnered with Google to build the infrastructure for its new project, which also includes the construction of a new international subsea gateway.

AI requires enormous computing power, pushing demand for specialised data centres that enable tech companies to link thousands of chips together in clusters.

Earlier, state officials had estimated the investment at $10 billion for the centre, which they said would generate 188,000 jobs.

Google parent Alphabet Inc counts India as a key growth market where its YouTube video services have most users, and Android phones dominate smartphone usage.

However, the US firm has been battling many antitrust challenges in India over its business practices, and also faces a lawsuit from a Bollywood couple challenging YouTube's AI policy.