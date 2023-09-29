GCC, Pakistan sign preliminary free trade agreement

Vibrant colours, sharp pictures and brightness, albeit at a short distance, make the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 a projector of visual delight
Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said that the preliminary free trade agreement (FTA) between the GCC and Pakistan is a recognition of the importance of strengthening trade relations and economic cooperation with countries and international blocs.
The statement was made during the signing ceremony of the preliminary FTA between the GCC and Pakistan, which was held on Thursday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh. The agreement was signed by GCC Secretary-General AlBudaiwi and Pakistani Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz.
The GCC Secretary-General also noted that this historic economic agreement represents an important turning point in cooperation and would contribute to growth and prosperity in a way that serves the common interests of both sides.
AlBudaiwi stressed that the GCC countries are proceeding with free-trade negotiations with other countries, aiming to open and enhance the prospects for trade and economic cooperation for the council member states regionally and internationally.
