Super Typhoon Fung-wong downgraded to tropical storm, reenters Philippines

Tropical storm Fung-wong, which used to be a super typhoon known locally in the Philippines as Uwan, has re-entered the country on Wednesday afternoon, November 12.

Earlier, media reports said that the storm would not affect the country as much as the super typhoon did.

The Philippine weather bureau Pagasa said that the storm may bring strong winds. Today, the storm is set to hit Batanes, Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte, and tomorrow, Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

While the storm is not expected to cause massive damage to structures and houses, the weather bureau cautioned that rice crops may be affected.

"The people are advised to listen to the latest severe weather bulletin issued by Pagasa every six hours. In the meantime, business may be carried out as usual except when floods occur," a report from the weather bureau said.