Funeral for Dubai businessman Dr CJ Roy to take place on February 1

The funeral of Dubai businessman Dr CJ Roy will take place on Sunday (February 1) afternoon at 2pm in the Indian city of Bangalore.

Earlier in the day, a condolence visit will be held from 10am to 12pm at Nature's Luxuri Mega Resort and Convention Centre, where friends and family can pay their respects. After this, the family will proceed to St. Joseph's Syro-Malabar Church in Bangalore for the funeral mass, after which Dr Roy will be laid to rest.

In an invite sent out by his family, the late entrepreneur was described as a “visionary whose life was marked by excellence, purpose, and compassion” and a “philanthropist at heart”.

Dr Roy passed away on Friday amid an ongoing income tax raid at his offices in Bangalore. According to Indian media, investigators are reviewing his final moments to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. TA Joseph, managing director of Confident Group, told Indian media that he had stepped out of the cabin when Dr Roy requested to speak to his mother.

When the staff called for him and received no response, they broke open the door and found him unresponsive in his chair, with bloodstains. He was rushed to the hospital, but nothing could be done to save him. His wife and children who were in Dubai rushed to Bangalore and arrived there on Saturday morning.

'He was like my family'

Indian media personality Mithun Ramesh said he was still not able to accept the reality that someone he considered as a mentor and one of the most influential people in his life is no more. “I was one of the very few people who could go to his house at any time without an appointment,” he told Khaleej Times. “He was like my family. He influenced many of the major decisions of my life and I still cannot believe that he is gone.”

The Dubai resident said he was in Muscat when he first heard the news. “I immediately called his wife and she was inconsolable,” he said. “I am now on my way to Bangalore to attend his funeral.”

Mithun recalled how he first met the Indian billionaire during a movie promotion and the acquaintance quickly turned into a lifelong friendship. “He was even supposed to travel with my team next month abroad,” he said. “I will definitely miss his presence in my life.”