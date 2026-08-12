Full emergency declared on Indian flight after left engine becomes inoperative

A full emergency was declared on Tuesday night for Indigo flight 6E 723 operating from Kolkata to Chennai, according to ANI.

The left engine became inoperative, according to a statement by the Chennai Airport Authority.

The aircraft was expected to arrive at 11.37pm, a seven-minute delay from its scheduled time of arrival at 11.30pm.

After a full emergency was declared, authorities arranged the necessary emergency response to facilitate the safe arrival of the aircraft. The full emergency was formally withdrawn at 11.47pm; all operations were found to be normal.

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Recently, an Air India flight plunged dramatically, injuring 17 in terrifying mid-air ordeal. A probe has been issued into the flight.

The probe into the flight comes as "confirmatory" psychoactive drug test results say for the chief pilot.

The Airbus A320, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew, lost around 300 feet (91 metres) on August 4 while flying from Phuket in Thailand to New Delhi, before stabilising and landing safely.