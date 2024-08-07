France advises citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh

Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 1:51 PM

France's foreign ministry advised its citizens on Wednesday to still limit travel to Bangladesh even though calm appears to be gradually returning after protests forced the prime minister to quit the country, it said in a travel advisory.

The UAE Embassy in Dhaka had on Tuesday urged all its citizens in Bangladesh to return to the UAE as soon as possible, in light of the events unfolding in the country.

On Monday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations that began as protests against job quotas and swelled into a movement demanding her ouster.

The flight into exile ended a 15-year second stint in power for Hasina, who has ruled for 20 of the last 30 years as leader of the political movement inherited from her father, assassinated with most of his family in a 1975 coup.

Bangladesh's Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus will lead an interim government, the presidency announced Wednesday.