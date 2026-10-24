Four Philippine Air Force pilots killed in training accident

Four Philippine Air Force pilots were killed after two SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight at Fernando Air Base on October 23, the military said.

The aircraft went down within the air base's perimeter at 3.51pm (11.51am UAE time), according to a press statement issued by the Philippine Air Force on October 24. No other casualties were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, while all SF-260 aircraft have been temporarily grounded as a precautionary safety measure.

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The Philippine Air Force said it was mourning the loss of the four pilots and coordinating with their bereaved families to provide assistance.

At the families' request, the military also appealed to the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

There have been a number of deadly crashes involving Philippine military aircraft in recent years.

In May, two military pilots were killed when another SF-260 plane crashed during a training flight in Benguet province in the northern Philippines. In 2023, another SF-260 TP Marchetti crashed during a 2023 training flight, also killing two pilots.