Former Philippine president Duterte plans senate run in 2025, says vice president

Conservatives on track to be left with just 53 seats in 650-member House of Commons, with the opposition Labour Party forecast to win 516
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his two sons plan to run in the country's senate election in 2025, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday.
"All of them are raring to run," Sara Duterte, the current Philippine vice president and daughter of the former president, told reporters less than a week after resigning from the cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and another key post.
There are 12 seats to be contested in the Philippines' upper chamber of congress next year.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Rodrigo Duterte's presidential term ended in 2022. His eldest son, Paolo Duterte, is a congressman, while his other son, Sebastian Duterte, is mayor of the southern Davao city, the bailiwick of the Duterte family.
Sebastian Duterte is also planning to run for president in 2028, Sara Duterte said.
what political observers had predicted all along that the alliance between their families that brought Marcos and her into power in 2022 was bound to collapse because of their political and policy differences.
ALSO READ:
Conservatives on track to be left with just 53 seats in 650-member House of Commons, with the opposition Labour Party forecast to win 516
The country has allocated 70% of $100 million pledge to UN, humanitarian agencies in Sudan
Under the proposal, the prime minister would be elected for five years and the coalition supporting the winning candidate will be given at least 55% of seats
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 52, due to make her electoral debut from one of two seats that Rahul won recently but needs to vacate
The pop star has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website
Hezbollah escalated attacks last week after its leading commander was killed in an Israeli strike in the village of Jouaiyya on Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins in Lok Sabha elections 2024
A total of 2,764 cases of 'heat exhaustion' was recorded on Sunday alone, the Saudi health ministry announced