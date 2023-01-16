Former female Afghan MP Nabizada shot dead at her home in Kabul

Pietro Beccari will replace Michael Burke as head of Louis Vuitton
Mursal Nabizada, a former female member of Afghanistan's parliament, has been killed by unknown gunmen at her home in Kabul, police said.
Nabizada and her guard were shot dead and her brother was injured in an attack on the weekend, police said.
The attack took place overnight on Saturday, the police said in a statement issued later, adding that they were not informed until around 7am on Sunday morning.
"The police and security forces very soon took action and started investigation of the case," they said in the statement. No-one has been arrested and the investigation is continuing, they added.
Nabizada had been a lawmaker until the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in 2021, when many politicians fled the country.
"Nabizada stayed in Afghanistan to fight for rights of women and girls," said Tirana Hassan, the Interim Executive Director at Human Rights Watch.
Karen Decker, the charge d'affaires of the United States' mission to Afghanistan, based in Qatar, called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.
"Angered, heartbroken by murder of Mursal Nabizada – a tragic loss," she said. "I offer Mursal's family my condolences and hope to see them receive justice for this senseless act."
Nabizada had been elected as a member of the lower house of parliament in 2018 to represent Kabul, according to local broadcaster Tolo.
The Taliban have said they are focused on making the country secure and encouraging Afghans to return, but several attacks have taken place in recent months, including one at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week claimed by Islamic State in which dozens of people were killed or wounded.
In December, one person was killed in a suicide bomb attack near the Kabul office of the Hezb-e-Islami party, while its leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who was Afghanistan's Prime Minister in the 1990s, was inside.
ALSO READ:
Pietro Beccari will replace Michael Burke as head of Louis Vuitton
Both brothers resisted international pressure to investigate war crimes committed during the traumatic, decades-long civil war during their time in office
He was imprisoned for child sexual abuse before his convictions were quashed on appeal
The vocational route is not looked down on or regarded as a lesser form of intelligence. And that’s how it should be everywhere, because the skill sets of visual thinkers are essential to finding real-world solutions to society’s many problems
All of the deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning
The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometres (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, say officials
Google, Apple and Meta offer near-limitless storage, but it’s wise to keep copies
What seems most likely is that even if a soft landing is achieved, it will be smoother for some households and businesses and rockier for others