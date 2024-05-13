Flights resumed at Mumbai airport after temporary suspension due to inclement weather

Student protesters passionately say they will continue until administrators meet demands that include permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 5.03 pm, as per an official statement from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).
During this time, the airport witnessed 15 diversions, it added.
CSMIA last week completed its pre-monsoon runway maintenance successfully, ensuring safe and smooth aircraft operations.
In a post on X on May 9, CSMIA said, "Mumbai Airport is prepared for the monsoon as it has successfully completed the runway repair and maintenance work. From identifying and inspecting water-log prone areas to conducting health checks on runways, our pre-monsoon preparedness is on track."
"The runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same helps maintain operational continuity and ensures passenger safety. We thank all our key stakeholders involved, along with our passengers for their utmost cooperation and support," the tweet added.
Committed to efficiency and passenger safety, the airport remains steadfast in prioritizing seamless operations, the statement read.
