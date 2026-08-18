Flight delayed? Here’s what travellers should do when stuck at the airport

A routine Bhubaneswar-Kolkata flight was recently cancelled after a technical issue was detected during boarding, with the airline citing passenger safety. The disruption, however, led to a tension at Bhubaneswar airport, where one passenger was declared “unruly” after allegedly damaging airport property following the cancellation.

Scenes like these show how quickly a flight disruption can change a journey. A connecting flight could be missed, a hotel booking may be affected, or passengers could suddenly find themselves spending hours longer at an airport than expected.

So, when a flight is delayed or cancelled, what should travellers actually do?

Geoffrey Salatan, founder and CEO of UAE-based Geof Travel, said the first step is to avoid making rushed decisions and find out exactly what is happening.

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“The first thing is to stay calm and check the latest information from the airline,” he said. “Passengers should confirm the expected departure time and speak with the airline staff to understand the reason for the delay and what options are available.”

Stuck for hours? Ask what is available

If a short delay turns into several hours at the airport, passengers should not simply wait without finding out what assistance may be available.

Depending on the airline, the circumstances behind the delay and the rules applying to the flight, this could include meals or refreshments, accommodation when an overnight stay is necessary, transport to a hotel or an alternative flight.

Malou Prado, CEO of MPQ Travel & Tourism in Dubai, said passengers should ask the airline clearly what support is available rather than assume they are automatically entitled to a particular service.

“Depending on the circumstances and length of the delay, the airline may provide meals or refreshments, communication assistance, accommodation and transportation to a hotel, where applicable,” she said.

Malou's advice is to ask one simple question: “What are my options at this point?”

Once an alternative arrangement has been agreed, passengers should also try to get the details in writing or through an official airline notification.

For travellers who booked through a travel agency, Malou said this is also the time to contact the agent.

“The travel agent can help communicate with the airline and check what options are available for rebooking or other arrangements,” she said.

She advised travellers against rushing to make changes independently before checking what the airline or travel agency can arrange.

What if you miss your connecting flight?

For passengers travelling on connecting flights, a delay can quickly become more complicated.

If the connecting flights are part of the same ticket or itinerary, both experts advise contacting the airline immediately to find out what options are available for the onward journey.

“If the connection is part of the same ticket, the airline will generally advise on the available options,” Salatan said.

Malou added that passengers who booked through a travel agency should contact the agency at the same time, particularly when the itinerary needs to be changed or rebooked.

The situation can be different when flights have been booked separately.

In that case, travellers may need to contact not only the airline operating the next flight but also any hotel, tour operator, car rental company or other booking that could be affected.

“My advice is always to communicate early rather than wait until you arrive at your destination,” Malou said.

Salatan similarly advised passengers with independently made bookings to contact service providers as soon as possible to explain the situation and see what options may be available to minimise additional costs or losses.

Don't throw away your receipts

That airport coffee receipt may not seem important at the time, but Salatan advises travellers to keep records of expenses caused by a disruption.

Passengers should hold on to their ticket, boarding pass, airline correspondence and any delay or cancellation notification they receive.

Receipts for additional meals, accommodation and transportation should also be kept.

“These documents can be important when requesting a refund, compensation or making a travel insurance claim,” Salatan said.

What a passenger can ultimately claim will depend on factors including the airline, route, circumstances of the disruption, applicable passenger rules and their insurance coverage.

Don't make rushed decisions

When a delay appears on the departure board, the temptation may be to immediately search for another flight or start cancelling bookings.

Salatan said this can be a mistake.

Passengers should first check their latest flight status and understand the options being offered by the airline before paying for alternative arrangements themselves.

“One common mistake is assuming that the flight will operate as originally scheduled without reconfirming the latest information,” he said.

His advice actually begins before passengers reach the airport.

“I always advise travellers to reconfirm their flight at least 48 hours before departure to avoid unexpected changes or surprises.”

Even after checking in advance, disruptions can still happen. If they do, Salatan said passengers should continue following official airline updates, keep their documents and receipts, and contact their travel agent or other service providers when connecting flights or bookings are affected.

A delayed flight may be outside a traveller's control. What happens next, however, can depend on how quickly they ask the right questions, communicate with the right people and keep a record of what happened.