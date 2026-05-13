Five arrested in NEET UG paper leak case, India's CBI says

Several other suspects are currently being examined, the authority said

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 13 May 2026, 6:19 PM
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India's Central Bureau of Investigation has said in an announcement on Wedneday, May 13, that it has arrested five people accused in connection with the alleged NEET UG-2026 paper leak case.

The authority said that those accused have been identified as Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram. Several other suspects are currently being examined, the authority said.

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On May 12, 2026, India's Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education filed a case regarding alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of the NEET UG-2026 examination.

The authority said that an FIR was then registered for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

It added that the agency has also carried out searches at multiple locations across the country. "Based on emerging leads, further searches and investigative actions are underway. During the searches and arrests, several incriminating materials and electronic devices, including mobile phones, have been seized. The agency is also coordinating with the Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan, which had conducted a preliminary enquiry in the case."

The CBI said that it "is pursuing all leads relating to the alleged paper leak through extensive technical and forensic analysis" and "remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter".

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