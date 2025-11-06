First phase of Bihar elections posts ‘highest’ turnout in 30 years

The first phase of assembly elections in India's Bihar state concluded on Thursday with a provisional voter turnout of 64.46 per cent across 121 constituencies, Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said.

The figure is a jump from the 56.1 per cent turnout recorded in the opening phase of the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election and, according to a report in The Indian Express, is probably the highest-ever voter turnout in the state in the last 30 years.

Moments after voting concluded in the first phase, both the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan alliances claimed victory.

The Congress party said the Mahagathbandhan alliance is confident of forming the government in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Pawan Khera said: “We are forming the next government with a clear majority. Maybe, more than just a clear majority.”

Reports quoted Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishore as saying: “Highest voter turnout in the last 30 years indicates an imminent change in Bihar. There will be a new arrangement on the 14th (counting date).”

State Revenue and Land Reforms Minister and BJP candidate Sanjay Saraogi also claimed victory: “The wave is strong; there’s a clear surge in favour of the NDA. The public was excited and had been looking forward to election day. Both party workers and the public were full of excitement. The NDA is heading toward a massive victory,” an Indian Express report quoted him as saying.

Janata Dal (U) leader Neeraj Kumar credited the Bihar government’s Mahila Rozgar Yojana for the voting percentage. “After the first phase of voting, the opposition alleged vote theft. What does 60 per cent voting percentage signify? The voting percentage increased. Along with that, a new social base supported the NDA, through Mahila Rozgar Yojana, the extremely backward, and Dalit beneficiaries voted in large numbers,” the Press Trust of India quoted him as saying.

“Definitely, Bihar wants development, (they) trust in the leadership, people still trust Nitish Kumar. As per my information, Tejashwi Yadav (opposition chief minister candidate) will find it very difficult to win from Raghopur. The most important is the expansion of social base. There were amazing scenes at the booths,” Kumar was quoted as saying