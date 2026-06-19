Fire breaks out at Tokyo primary school, all evacuated: Report

Television footage showed dozens of firefighters fighting to bring the blaze under control at the school in the northern ward of Kita

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 19 Jun 2026, 7:39 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A fire broke out at an elementary school in Tokyo Friday, with black smoke seen billowing from a top floor window, but public broadcaster NHK said all children and teachers evacuated safely. 

Television footage showed dozens of firefighters fighting to bring the blaze under control at the school in the northern ward of Kita.

Recommended For You

UAE to ban children under 15 from accessing social media platforms

UAE to ban children under 15 from accessing social media platforms

Iran emphasises on 'need for dialogue' with Gulf countries after US peace deal

Iran emphasises on 'need for dialogue' with Gulf countries after US peace deal

Trump, Iran president sign peace deal; Hormuz to 'instantly' reopen, says Pakistan

Trump, Iran president sign peace deal; Hormuz to 'instantly' reopen, says Pakistan

US-Iran peace deal comes into effect; ships crossing Hormuz get 60-day fee-free period

US-Iran peace deal comes into effect; ships crossing Hormuz get 60-day fee-free period

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

US lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports; Khamenei says had 'different view' of MoU

 

A Tokyo Fire Department official told AFP that it received information of a fire at the school at 10:58 am (0158 GMT) but could not immediately confirm that children and staff had evacuated.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The flames later appeared to have been extinguished, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.


MOST POPULAR

1

US-Iran peace deal comes into effect; ships crossing Hormuz get 60-day fee-free period

2

Trump, Iran president sign peace deal; Hormuz to 'instantly' reopen, says Pakistan

3

UAE to ban children under 15 from accessing social media platforms

4

What are the 14 points in the US-Iran draft deal? Full formal text revealed

5

Fire breaks out in building on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, no injuries reported