Fire breaks out at Tokyo primary school, all evacuated: Report

A fire broke out at an elementary school in Tokyo Friday, with black smoke seen billowing from a top floor window, but public broadcaster NHK said all children and teachers evacuated safely.

Television footage showed dozens of firefighters fighting to bring the blaze under control at the school in the northern ward of Kita.

A Tokyo Fire Department official told AFP that it received information of a fire at the school at 10:58 am (0158 GMT) but could not immediately confirm that children and staff had evacuated.

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The flames later appeared to have been extinguished, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.