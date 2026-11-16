Fire in Phuket shophouse kills 11 injures 16, police say

The blaze started in a building housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to several nearby buildings

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Nov 2026, 8:08 AM
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A fire ripped through a commercial shophouse on Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket early on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 16, police told Reuters.

The blaze started in a building housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to several nearby buildings. The fire broke out at about 3.17am (12.17am UAE time), and firefighters took about two hours to bring it under control, Thai authorities said.

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Fifteen of those injured were Thai nationals and one was a Myanmar national. No tourists were among those killed or injured, police said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The building is in a town area, near the popular beach of Patong on Phuket's western coast. The blaze came four months after a fire at a Bangkok bar killed at least 27 people

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