Fire breaks out on train in India's Punjab, no casualties reported

One passenger sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment; investigation into the incident has begun

Published: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 9:55 AM

A fire broke out in a coach of Amritsar-Saharsa train at Sirhind Station in Punjab earlier on Saturday, media reports said. Indian railway staff, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police teams reportedly rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert.

Fire has been extinguished, according to the Ministry of Railways. No casualties were reported.

One passenger sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment. Officials are on-site and an investigation into the incident has been ordered. The train has safely departed to its destination.

