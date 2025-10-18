  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 26, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Watch: Fire breaks out at Dhaka airport in Bangladesh; all flights suspended

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, the fire service and two fire units of the air force are working together to extinguish the flames

Published: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 2:43 PM

Updated: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 3:06 PM

Top Stories

Dubai's Global Village: Spend under Dh500 to shop, get rides, food for four; here's how

Dubai's Global Village: Spend under Dh500 to shop, get rides, food for four; here's how

Watch: Fire breaks out at Dhaka airport in Bangladesh; all flights suspended

Watch: Fire breaks out at Dhaka airport in Bangladesh; all flights suspended

Dubai Police to now track vehicles with fines, seizure orders using Parkin spaces

Dubai Police to now track vehicles with fines, seizure orders using Parkin spaces

A fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

All flights have been suspended, according to Bangladeshi media reports. Twenty firefighting units have reached the site, and more are headed to the airport to get the blaze under control.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Lightning strikes can exempt airlines from compensation, EU court says

thumb-image

Diane Keaton's family reveals cause of death, expresses gratitude for 'love and support'

thumb-image

UAE weather: Red alert issued for thick fog; temperatures to dip to 18ºC in some areas

thumb-image

UAE to get more rain, cooler weather as countdown to winter starts

thumb-image

IIHL inducts Kamal Vachani to its board of directors

 

According to media reports, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, the fire service and two fire units of the air force are working together to extinguish the flames.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch a video by Bangladeshi news outlet, Channel 24, here: