Watch: Fire breaks out at Dhaka airport in Bangladesh; all flights suspended

A fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

All flights have been suspended, according to Bangladeshi media reports. Twenty firefighting units have reached the site, and more are headed to the airport to get the blaze under control.

According to media reports, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, the fire service and two fire units of the air force are working together to extinguish the flames.

Watch a video by Bangladeshi news outlet, Channel 24, here: