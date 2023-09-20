Fire at fuel tank near airport in Russia's Sochi sea resort extinguished

'There were no casualties,' the mayor, Alexei Kopaigorodskyi, said on the Telegram messaging platform

File photo used for illustrative purposes only

By Reuters Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM

A fire at a fuel tank near an airport in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi has been extinguished, the city's mayor said on Wednesday.

"There were no casualties," the mayor, Alexei Kopaigorodskyi, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

"The airport and the entire transport system are operating as normal."

He said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

ALSO READ: