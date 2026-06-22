Fire at coaching centre in India's Lucknow kills at least eight, police say

Local media said the death toll was higher and put it at 14, adding that they were mostly students. The building is located in a busy commercial area

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 22 Jun 2026, 4:48 PM UPDATED: Mon 22 Jun 2026, 5:07 PM
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At least eight people were killed in a fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow city in northern India on Monday, a local police officer said.

Local media said the death toll was higher and put it at 14, adding that they were mostly students.

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Located in a busy commercial area, the ravaged building also houses a pet shop and other stores.

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"The incident of a fire breaking out at a coaching center in Lucknow's Ali Gunj area is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with all those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. At the same time, I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," Rajnath Singh, India's Minister of Defence, posted on X.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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