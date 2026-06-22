Fire at coaching centre in India's Lucknow kills at least eight, police say

At least eight people were killed in a fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow city in northern India on Monday, a local police officer said.

Local media said the death toll was higher and put it at 14, adding that they were mostly students.

Located in a busy commercial area, the ravaged building also houses a pet shop and other stores.

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"The incident of a fire breaking out at a coaching center in Lucknow's Ali Gunj area is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with all those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. At the same time, I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," Rajnath Singh, India's Minister of Defence, posted on X.

(With inputs from Reuters)