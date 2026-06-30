Filipinos visiting Oman visa-free no longer need HIV test certificate, DFA says

Filipinos who will avail of the 14-day visa-free entry to Oman will no longer be required to submit a negative HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) medical certificate, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed.

"The DFA expresses its appreciation to the Omani government in light of this positive development, which is a testament to the excellent relations between the Republic of the Philippines and the Sultanate of Oman," DFA said in a statement.

Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information reported the country hosted 55,601 Filipino visitors in 2024, highlighting a stable flow of travellers, supported by growing tourism interest and the existing Filipino community in the Sultanate.

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There are also about 50,000 Filipinos living in Oman, mostly working in services, healthcare, and engineering sectors. They contribute more than $340 million in annual remittances to the Philippines.

Back in April this year, DFA made "strong representations" with the Omani Embassy in Manila for the removal of the negative HIV medical certificate requirement for Filipino tourists visiting Oman visa-free.

Oman reportedly started implementing the requirement on March 1, mandating airlines to ask passengers to produce the certificate at the check-in counter prior to departure from the Philippines.

Back then, the DFA already said the Omani Embassy assured the requirement was “being seriously reviewed”.